Louth boxer Underwood wins on county debut

Up-and-coming talent Nathan Underwood became the first Louth boxer to represent his county when he lined up against Yorkshire.

Underwood boxed for the combined counties team of Nottingham and Lincolnshire and came away with a fine win against Jordan Wilson, from Huddersfield.

Nathan Underwood with coaches after his successful inter-counties bout EMN-170702-082228002

He travelled to Scunthorpe well prepared and fighting fit having trained well three times a week at Louth as well as weekly trips to the Fox Boxing Academy Gym, in Lincoln, for quality sparring, and squad training in Grimsby on Sundays.

The bout started at a fast pace with Wilson coming forward, but the Lincolnshire fighter counter-punched with sharp jabs and good movement, and started to dominate late in the round with overhand rights.

Underwood’s corner were pleased with the round and urged him to pick up the pace in the first half of the round two and counter the Huddersfield boxer who would be coming out of the blocks fast.

As the bell rang, Wilson pushed forward strongly, but the Louth boxer matched the pace as the round ebbed and flowed with quality boxing from both men.

They returned to the corner after the bell very tired, but still determined.

The final round started at a fast pace once more, but Underwood’s sharp jab and cross, combined with good footwork, gave him control.

By the end of the bout, the Louth boxer was well on top, with the final bell confirming a fine and well-deserved victory.

Underwood’s coach Gary King would like to say thank-you to counties coach Carl Fox for the extra training, and also to James from the Evolution Gym, in Louth, for the strength and conditioning training, and dietary tips.

Anybody who would like to take up boxing training or keep fit classes, for all ages, at the Evolution Gym, call Gary on 07507 124183.