Louth GC B team complete campaign with a victory

Louth Golf Club’s B Team completed their seasons fixtures in Division Two of the handicap league with a convincing home win against second-placed Millfield.

The 5.5-1.5 scoreline made it 14 points out of 20 for the season for the team.

John Bett, the Men’s B Team Captain and Louth Golf Club’s Vice-Captain would like to thank all of the squad who have played magnificently this season, and thank those who stood in late on last week to help build a strong team.

Louth finished with five wins, four draws and only one defeat in the 10 games.

Louth Seniors hosted Kenwick Park in the return local Derby which is always a fun and enjoyable match.

The weather was glorious especially after Tuesday’s rain and 32 players trod the fairways and greens at Louth Golf Club.

The greens proved to be a fair bit tricky for the Kenwick players especially the speed and this led to a few frustrating holes.

However this is credit to the Greens Staff and a bonus to the Louth team.

The ensuing result was a win to Louth Golf Club by 7.5-0.5.

Lady Captain’s Day took place and, despite the wet weather, it was an enjoyable day.

The winner of Lady Captain’s Day with 35 Points was Sandra Daniels. She is pictured (right) with Lady Captain Fliss Smith.