Louth GC seniors complete Blankney double

On a blustery and wet Wednesday, Blankney GC’s seniors team visited Louth Golf Club seniors for a return match, fielding eight pairs.

The match started in fine weather, but after the first hour the rain became intermittent for the rest of the match.

Not to be outdone by nature, both teams battled on and were rewarded with some fine efforts.

There were good and not-so-good scores for both sides making for a tight and challenging match with Blankney striving to reverse the result from the first half of the season.

Yet Louth seniors managed to repel the attack and gained a victory by four-and-a-half points to three-and-a-half.