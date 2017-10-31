Louth GC welcome new skipper, while junior champion crowned

The main season may be drawing to a close but there was still plenty going on at Louth Golf Club last week.

The Lady Captain’s Drive-In took place last Tuesday with many club members turning out to wish the new captain, Pam Hayden, all the best for her year in office.

Louth Golf Club's new lady captain Pam Hayden (right) and her vice-captain Janet Ablott EMN-171030-165807002

* Louth Golf Club’s junior section also played their club championship with Lewis Dean taking the title.

The Leverton Trophy was also played for, and Lucas Shufflebotham came up trumps with 17 points.

Louth GC junior champion Lewis Dean EMN-171030-165820002