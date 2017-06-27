Louth Gofl news: Laceby pair win Ladies’ Invitation Day honours

The rearranged Ladies’ Invitation Day was well supported with many ladies attending Loth Golf Club from across the county.

Eileen Ballard (26 handicap) and her guest Carol Lake (27), from Laceby, won the spoils with 38 points.

* Louth Golf Club played in round three of the Lincolnshire Bramley Knockout Trophy last Tuesday.

The three-man team of captain Colin Trestrail, Liam Jaines and James Turner came out victorious against North Shore GC, Skegness, winning all three matches.

Colin Trestrail beat Sam Patten 5 and 4, Liam Jaines won 8 and 7 against Ellis Balding, and James Turner also won heavily, 7 and 6 against Mark Patten.

The team will play Belton Park in the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 11.

* Louth seniors visited South Kyme Golf Club on Thursday with the temperature hitting the 20s.

There were some good games and fine golf with Louth running out narrow winners by four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half.