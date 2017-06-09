Louth Golf B team extend unbeaten start to season

Louth Golf Club’s B team played the first of a double-header at Forest Pines, Brigg, where the visitors halved the match 3-3.

The following day brought a home match with Pottergate, near Lincoln, where the Louth team came through 5-1, to take their record for the season to four wins and two draws.

* Louth seniors travelled north to Normanby Hall with a team of eight pairs.

This was a challenging match which kept both teams surging forward for victory and when the last 4 players were in the club house it emerged that Normanby Hall had narrowly won by four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half.

* Last Wednesday, Louth GC hosted Sandilands on a very windy and blustery day.

The greens were in excellent condition, and fairly quick, which proved the downfall for Sandilands as the hosts pushed on to secure an 8-0 whitewash.

* The Ladies’ Invitation Day, postponed due to poor weather, will now be played on Tuesday, June 20.