Louth Golf Club B team fight back to seal Forest Pines draw

Louth Golf Club’s B team produced a fine fightback as they hosted their penultimate fixture of the season on Thursday against Forest Pines.

The home team lost the opening three matches of the match before the comeback began, capped by juniors Brad Slingsby and junior captain Jacob Pearson who won the last hole to win their match 1-up and seal a 3-3 draw.

The pair stepped up to the club’s B team for the first time this season and have consistently produced good results, proving themselves to be a formidable matchplay pairing.

* Louth GC seniors team were visited by Laceby Manor for the return match last Wednesday.

Laceby fielded a formidable team to test the Louth players in glorious conditions.

Most of the games were very closely matched between the nine pairs in each team, and the final result produced a very close win for Louth by five games to four.