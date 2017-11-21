Louth Golf Club: Brackenbury wins Past Captains Trophy

Louth Golf Club former skippers turned out in force to compete for the Past Captains Trophy earlier this month.

Paul Brackenbury (pictured, left, with 2015/16 past captain Mike Brader, took the winning place with a good stableford score of 38 points.

Past Captain's Trophy winner Paul Brackenbury (left) with 2015/16 captain Mike Brader EMN-171120-104641002

* A field of 20 ladies enjoyed autumn sunshine on the Louth GC fairways as they played a foursomes competition in aid of the Lions.

The winners with 29 points were ladies’ vice-captain Janet Ablott and Peggy Hales, pictured left and right respectively with lady captain Pam Hayden.