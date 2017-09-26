Louth Golf Club: Emily nets emotional win for family

Louth Golf Club hosted the third playing of the Karen Smith Trophy last Tuesday as 38 golfers competed for a beautiful vase donated by Karen’s sister Nicki Templeton.

Competition was strong, with vice-captain Pam Hayden determined to make it a hat-trick of wins, but to the delight of all the ladies, Karen’s niece Emily Templeton won the trophy with 36 points, leading to emotional scenes as she received the trophy from her mum.

Mixed foursomes winners Elaine and Steve Blyth, with lady captain Fliss Smith (centre) EMN-170925-091705002

* Last Wednesday, Louth seniors were visited by Canwick Park for a close match in welcome dry conditions.

The final result brought a win for Louth by five-and-a-half matches to three-and-a-half.

The seniors then travelled to Immingham on Friday for their final match of the season on a course which was still wet from heavy overnight rain.

It made for some challenging games in a great atmosphere with the hosts running out narrow winners by four-and-a-half matches to three-and-a-half.

* On Sunday, September 17, a total of 14 couples took part in a mixed foursomes stableford.

The holders Steve and Julie Atkinson put up a brave fight, coming third with 34 points, while the new pairing of Andy Craven and Eileen Ballard were second with 35 points.

But not for the first time this year the winners were the formidable pairing of Steve and Elaine Blyth with 37 points as Elaine’s chip in on 17 for four points clinched the win.

* The Louth Seniors Stableford Waltz competition, on Friday, September 15, attracted 141 players from 14 different clubs.

A total of 47 matches were played, including seven ladies’ matches in sunny and showery conditions.

The course was in very good condition, and the halfway house, managed by volunteers from within the club, was a great success, while the competition was very well organised and professionally run.

Prize winners -

Men (50 to 65yrs): 1 Greg Boni, Bill Evans, Clive James (Louth) 76pts, 2 Andy Craven (Louth), Tony Lascelles (Kenwick Park), Chris Whinney (Kenwick Park).

Men (66-plus): 1 Jeff Hand, Deryck Hand, Fraser Graham (Louth) 75pts, 2 John Wallis, Jeff Keighby, Ron Foulger (Louth) 69pts.

Ladies: 1 Linda West, Eileen Ballard, Julie Atkinson 57pts.

* The Ladies’ Charity Am-Am enjoyed great weather and both members and visitors enjoyed good golf and food.

Staff and clients from Sense helped with the raffle which raised almost £300.

The home team of Janet Ablott, Sue Carpenter, Janet Wallis and Sharman Haigh claimed the top prize.