Louth Golf Club: Griffiths lands Boxing Day prize

Several competitions were played out at Louth Golf Club during the Christmas period.

In the pairs Texas scramble, Guy Shufflebotham and Lee Perkins won impressively with a score of nett 58 points.

* On the Sunday prior to Christmas, the Turkey Trot competition for the Wilf and Hilda Brader Trophy was secured by Steve Atkinson and Keith West.

They obtained 39 points in the demanding foursomes format to prevail narrowly on a countback.

* Decent winter conditions greeted golfers on Boxing Day when Tony Griffiths’ score of 38 stableford points was enough to win the John Mawer Trophy.