Louth Golf Club: Ladies receive league trophy

Louth Golf Club’s ladies’ B team, captained By Pam Hayden and Rosemary Evans, travelled to Woodhall Spa for the LLCGA annual meeting last week.

Having won their league for the 2017 season, they were presented with a framed picture.

President's Putter winners Sharman Haigh (left) and Sandra Daniels (right) with lady president Barbara Vickersand skipper Pam Hayden EMN-170911-144143002

The ladies’ section were in action on the greens last Tuesday for the President’s Putter.

A field of 23 golfers battled it out in the wet weather for the prestigious prize.

Sandra Daniels and Sharman Haigh took the top prize with a score of 30 points.