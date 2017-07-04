Louth Golf Club: Pam and Elaine win ladies’ championship prizes

The Annual Ladies’ Club Championships and Cinderella Trophy were played for at Louth Golf Club last week on one of the wettest days of the summer.

A field of 15 ladies played in the main competition over 36 holes.

Elaine Blyth won the Heath Trophy for best nett score, and the Founders Trophy went to Pam Shepherd who carded the best gross score.

The Teanby Plates were claimed by Elaine Blyth and Janet Ablott for best nett scores in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

Another 15 ladies took part in the Cinderella Slipper, an 18-hole alternative stableford, on the same day with Julie Atkinson running out the winner.

* Louth Golf Club’s men’s B team won a friendly match 4-2 against Grimsby.