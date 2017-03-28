Louth Golf Club: Skipper Brian gives vice-captain the blues

A field of 32 senior players gathered at Louth Golf Club to compete in the Annual Captain v Vice Captain match last Thursday.

Captain Brian Utteridge announced his players for he blue team, while vice-captain John Wallis declared the line-up of his red team.

Pre-season match top four, from left, runner-up Gordon Adams, captain Brian Utteridge, winner Bob Conway, and third-placed Ron Foulger. Missing from photo: Andy Clough) EMN-170327-105046002

Last year’s club captain Terry Winter took over the reins while John continues to recuperate from a recent operation and instead he prepared the halfway house with his wife Jan.

The match was played in very good spirit creating a great atmosphere and a close contest throughout.

The final result was a win to the captain’s blue team by five games to three.

* The Louth seniors were in action earlier in the month when 29 players took to the course for a pre-season competition.

With holes one and two under construction, only 16 holes were played, but despite parts of the course remaining damp fro previous rainfall, the weather was kind.

Bob Conway won with 39 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Gordon Adams.

Ron Foulger was just a further point adrift, while Andy Clough completed the top four with 34 points.

Nearest-the-pin on the ninth hole was Paul Haig, while the day’s longest putt, on the 18th, went to Keith West.

Captain Brian Utteridge presented the prizes and closed a great first day’s senior match and dinner by thanking event organiser Les Atkinson who was aided by Ken Haddon and Terry Winter.

* The ladies’ section played their March Medal competition last Tuesday on a sunny, but very blustery day.

A field of 20 ladies was headed by Leslie Elliott with a scire of nett 77, edging out Sandra Conway on countback.

New member Val Richards secured third place with nett 79.

Seven ladies competed in an alternative stableford on the same day which was won by Janet Wallis with 28 points.

Second place went to June Barber with 26.