Louth Golf Club teams on top form

Louth Golf Club men’s B team had more success with a draw away from home at Immingham.

With only three matches to go the B Team have four wins and three halves under their belt.

* Louth seniors welcomed their counterparts from Elsham Seniors last Wednesday for a return match.

The match began well with the sun bearing down on the slick greens which is always an asset to the home team.

Most games were quite close, but Louth had the upper hand and managed to produce a five-and-a-half points to two-and-a-half, reversing the score of the first encounter this season.

Neil Ashley’s family managed the halfway house and the day closed with a buffet in the clubhouse.