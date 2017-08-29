Louth Golf Club: Vice-captains win Mixed Open

The annual Mixed Open at Louth Golf Club benefitted from fine weather and a course in excellent condition with fast, but receptive greens.

Due to these conditions, Louth GC members and their visitors were confident their scores would be equally excellent as they competed in a betterball stableford for the Rob MaConachie Trophy.

Everyone was appreciative of the halfway house, provided by Jackie Rahill who also played in the competition.

The winners were the newly-formed partnership of the club’s vice-captains, Pam Hayden and John Bett.

They achieved the same number of points as Julie and Steve Atkinson, but won with a better back nine.

In third place were Kate and Sam Hicks, and fourth place went to Pam and Tony Shepherd.

A successful competition was enjoyed by all, with golfers travelling from as far afield as Boston, Grimsby and Leicestershire.

* Last Wednesday, Woodthorpe seniors visited Louth GC with a team of eight pairings.

Louth seniors claimed victory by five-and-a-half points to two-and-a-half.