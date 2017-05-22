Louth Golf: Fine margins split top five at seniors away day

A group of 30 Louth Golf Club seniors headed south to Boston for the annual Seniors Exchange Day competition.

In occasionally blustery conditions, the day saw a very close contest, especially between the top five.

Seniors’ captain Bryan Utteridge won the trophy, donated by Les Atkinson, with 35 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Bob Conway.

Countback had to be used to separate the next three golfers, all of whom carded 33 points.

Alan Simmonds edged Alan Blyth into fourth place thanks to a better final six holes, while Dave harness finished fifth.

Nearest-the-pin (5th hole): Ken Haddon; nearest-the-pin-in-two (18th): Steve Blyth. Two’s winners: Paul Haig and Don Potter.

* A quartet of Louth GC ladies achieved top 10 placings in the Lincolnshire Veterans Spring Meeting at Elsham Golf Club.

Lady captain Fliss Smith and her vice-captain Pam Hayden were sixth, while Ann Jarvis and Linda Allerton finished eighth.

* John Bett led the men’s team for a friendly match with Elsham last Thursday where honours finished even, three-and-a-half points each.