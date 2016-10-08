Louth golfers bid for Marrakech final

A pair of Louth Golf Club members are just one step away from an expenses-paid trip to Morocco after qualifying for the UK regional pairs final of the 2016 Morocco Matchplay, powered by HowDidiDo.

Colin Trestrail and Duncan MacDonald, from Mareham-le-Fen, will be keen to qualify for the grand final so they can better their third-place finish in 2015.

They will be have to finish in the top four at the Morocco Matchplay northern regional final, at Slaley Hall, Hexham, on October 10 to 11, to earn a place in February’s grand final in Marrakech.

A total of 32 golfers from two regional finals, the other is in Devon, will win complimentary return flights from Gatwick to Marrakech, courtesy of British Airways.

They will also receive five nights’ luxury bed-and-breakfast accommodation, four rounds of championship golf and a last-night gala dinner and prize presentation.