Louth Hockey Club juniors earn county runners-up spot

Louth Hockey Club’s under 14s ended their season on a real high as runners-up at the county championships.

The club, which has one of the smallest U14 squads in the county, finished second behind Long Sutton after a series of monthly tournaments which started in September.

They played their final tournament of the season at Long Sutton and performed well with three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Louth’s first game was against one of the better teams at the tournament, Spalding Tigers who ran out 3-0 winners.

They responded by beating Lindum A (Lincoln) 3-0 with goals from Ross Armstrong (2) and Max Greenfield before successive 0-0 draws against Bourne Deeping and a very strong Long Sutton side – the only points the eventual champions dropped.

Louth then faced Horncastle A in a game which didn’t start well as Horncastle were awarded an early penalty stroke.

Fortunately, keeper Ollie Trotter saved it and Louth pushed forward, grabbing two goals through Armstrong.

Goals from Greenfield, Armstrong and Nick Short gave them a deserved 3-0 win over Sleaford Movers in their final game of the tournament.

Overall, Louth finished second in the A league with many players improving over the season.

Louth HC run junior, ladies’ and men’s squads. For further information, visit www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk