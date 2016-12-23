Louth Hockey Club juniors perform strongly at Lincoln tournament

Louth Hockey Club Under 14s travelled to Lincoln earlier this month to compete in a district tournament.

Their first game pitted them against the hosts Lindum Hockey Club, and an Esme Trotter goal gave Louth a narrow 1-0 victory.

Louth’s next game came against Sleaford where Max Greenfield scored from a tight angle to help them to another 1-0 win.

A 4-0 defeat to Spalding Lions followed, but Louth battled back with a 0-0 draw against Lindum’s B team shortly after.

The team then lost 2-0 to Bourne Deeping before coming up against a tough Long Sutton side in their final match.

Louth fell to a 2-0 defeat despite producing a very good display.

Overall the team performed well and were unfortunate not to get more out of the games they played.

Louth Hockey Club run junior, ladies’ and men’s squads and further information is available by visiting www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk

* Pictured, from left, are Brandon Blackburn, Archie Hulance, Ross Armstrong, Max Greenfield, Esme Trotter, Ollie Trotter, Layla Short. Missing from picture: Nick Short.