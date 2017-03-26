Louth Hockey Club: U14s wn promotion

Louth Hockey Club’s under 14s squad played their fourth and penultimate tournament of this season after making the trip to Glinton, near Peterborough.

The team, which was promoted to a higher league, played well, earning one win, two draws and a loss to finish joint-second.

Louth’s first game came against the hosts Bourne Deeping and an early goal from Ishasha Stewart helped Louth to a 1-1 draw.

Their second game came against Long Sutton B saw goals from Max Greenfield, Nick Short and Ross Armstrong give Louth a well-deserved 3-0 win.

Following a scoreless draw with Lindum (Lincoln), Louth’s final game was against a tough Long Sutton A.

Two quickfire goals from Greenfield put Louth 2-0 up early on, but Long Sutton came back into the game after that and finished 6-2 winners.

Ollie Trotter was named Louth’s player of the tournament.

* Louth HC run junior, ladies’ and men’s squads. For further information, visit www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk