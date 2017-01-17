Louth IBC team record rare win on the road

There was a rare away win for Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Mixed B team from their recent visit to Grantham.

They won on four rinks and triumphed on aggregate shots by 98 to 75.

Team captain Rob Lamb’s rink of Ken Hasnip, Irene Bailey and Ruth Barker won 20-12, while the four of Andrew McMaster, Pete Stainton, Sue Gurbutt and Judith Walker also won by eight shots. Dave Warren skipped his rink to a 21-15 win, and Glen Love’s rink won 21-16.

The fifth rink was also closely contested, but the home side sneaked it by four shots.

* Louth’s Mixed A team didn’t fare so well at Spalding, going down by 94-74.

They started very well, but couldn’t maintain the momentum and managed just two rink wins.

There was an excellent 19-7 victory for Simon Reeson’s rink of Simon Dent and Bernice Culham despite having only three players.

The other success was an 18-14 win for Allan Dent, Val Sherry, Mike Leverton and Sue Page.

* Louth bowlers Chris Hanslip and Gary Bell comfortably made it through to the finals of the county EBF men’s pairs.

In the quarter-finals they beat a Lincoln pair 19-7 and in the semis won 21-7 against opponents from Sleaford.

Louth’s two ladies’ pairs couldn’t quite follow suit. Tina Reeson and Rachael Stanley and Sylvia Stainton and Joan Stones both won their quarter-finals games, but lost out in the semis.

* At club level, Ladies League leaders Canaries now have a two-point lead after beating Jayees 14-8, while Anglers nipped into second spot thanks to a 15-5 victory against Birdies.

Follies were without a fixture and dropped to third, just two points ahead of Rolling Scones who came good on the last end to defeat bottom team Woodentops 12-11.