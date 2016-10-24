Louth Indoor Bowls Club edge past Doncaster in Egham Trophy

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s first involvement in the Egham Trophy for several years saw them win their preliminary round match against Doncaster.

The national competition is played over four rinks, two at home and two away, with the aggregate shots scored deciding the winner.

Both clubs won one rink at home and one away, but it was Louth who edged a 74-63 victory.

The winning fours for Louth were Alan Dent (Jnr), Russ Dent, Sylvia Stainton and Wendy Blyth who won 26-9, and Allan Dent (Snr), Val Sherry, Irene Bailey and Mark Freemantle who won 24-11.

The next round, against Boston, is scheduled for Sunday.

* At club level the belated final of the Australian Pairs summer competition saw Mike Norton and Paul Smith beat Tony Powell and Liz Draper 22-9.

The scoreline was harsh in what had been a tight contest, but while leading 11-9 Norton and Smith moved up a gear to score 11 shots over the remaining three ends.

* In the Mixed Fours League, a 33-6 win over Smilers kept S.O.S. on top of the table, one point ahead of Dreamers who had a good win against Barracudas.

Third-placed Falcons could have taken top spot but lost a last-end decider 16-15 to Half A Mo.

* Waltham are one of three teams level on points at the top of the Wednesday/Thursday Morning Triples League.

They beat Backwoodsmen 15-10, while JCB held on to win 11-7 against Kingfishers, and Square Pegs recovered from a poor start to beat Castaways 23-17.

* The club’s Sunday lunchtime carvery is proving popular and spaces for the Christmas Day lunch are rapidly being filled.

The restaurant is open to non-members for lunches throughout the week. Contact the club for more details.