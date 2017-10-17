Louth Indoor Bowls Club enjoys county league clean sweep

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s mixed A team produced an excellent 130-88 aggregate shots victory in their county league match at home against Lincoln A.

The hosts won on four of the five rinks, but the margin of success hid some excellent battles.

There was a comfortable 28-14 win for the rink of Allan Dent, Val Sherry, Mike Leverton and Brenda True, while the four of Gary Bell, Russ Dent, Sylvia Stainton and Carol Kelly won 28-16, but the other three rinks were hard-fought.

Colin Smith’s rink won their first three ends, but then fell two shots behind before recovering to win eight of the remaining 10 ends for a 27-13 victory.

It was a topsy-turvy encounter on Simon Reeson’s rink which had sprinted into a 11-0 lead before being pegged back to 18-18 when the Lincoln rink plundered 15 shots over four ends.

Reeson’s rink then won the next three ends to lead 27-18, and eventually hung on to win 31-25.

The one losing Louth rink was still an intriguing contest with John Welsh’s rink fighting back from 14-4 down to pull back within one shot before the opposition grabbed a four on the next end and held out for a four-shot win.

* The Louth IBC ladies’ team also won on four rinks at home against Horncastle with big winning margins on two rinks contributing to the aggregate shots victory of 127 to 85.

Best winning rink for Louth was that of Sylvia Stainton, Chris Love, Brenda True and Liz Draper which romped home 32-7.

Almost matching them was the rink skipped by Jean Holdsworth which won 35-13.

But the best performance came from the rink made up of Judith Walker, Sandy Siddle, Sue Gurbutt and June Brougham which stormed back from 19-4 down to pinch a 27-26 victory.

The other winning rink saw skip Tina Reeson draw shot with her last delivery to ensure a 20-18 win when the opposition had been holding three shots.

* Not to be outdone, the men’s over 60s team came up with a 108-77 aggregate shots win at home against Lincoln B.

They won on four rinks and came within a couple of shots of getting maximum points.

Best rink for Louth was that of Colin Smith, John Welsh, Barrie Scott and Dave Evans which won 26-12.

The other winning skips were Keith Kelly (16-15), Bob Ledgerwood (28-17) and Rob Lamb (21-15), while Owen Lincoln’s rink was beaten by just one shot.