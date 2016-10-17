Louth Indoor Bowls Club teams enjoy county league success

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team enjoyed a convincing aggregate shots victory in their Trudy Bates County League match at home to Horncastle.

Success on four of the five rinks helped set up the 118-78 win with the best margin being the 35-10 victory by Margaret Leggett, Bernice Culham, Janet Norman and Sue Page.

Sylvia Stainton’s rink won 28-11, while Val Sherry’s rink won by six shots and there was a tight finish on Jean Holdsworth’s rink which edged a two-shot victory.

* The men’s over 60s team also came up with a 126-73 aggregate shots victory in their County League Division One match at home against Lincoln B.

They came close to getting maximum points, but the visitors managed a win on one rink by a shot.

The best result for Louth was the rink of John Welsh, Alan Watson, Malc Hewson and Tony Powell which powered to a 36-4 win.

Rob Lamb’s rink won by 11 shots, and Keith Kelly’s rink won by eight shots, while George Willoughby’s four hung on for a 21-18 win.

* At club level, newly-formed TriDents maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Two of the Evening Triples League.

They beat Travellers 23-13 and then saw off Stags 21-12, but couldn’t grab top spot from leaders Questors who have played two games more. Their latest outing brought a narrow 11-10 win over Spire.

* Canaries remained unbeaten in the Ladies Triples League, but were held 9-9 by Tyros, and the teams remain level on points at the top.

Rolling Scones moved up to third, a point behind, following a 19-11 win over Anglers, while Birdies lost the chance to become clear leaders when suffering their first defeat, 15-9, to Follies.

* In the Men’s Over 60s League, Seniors maintained their perfect start with two more victories.

They beat Wickers 21-11 and then won 18-10 against previously unbeaten Imps who also suffered a 18-12 defeat against Legends.