Louth Indoor Bowls Club whitewash Horncastle in county league

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s mixed A team produced one of their best County League results in some time to win on all five rinks at home against Horncastle.

The visitors rarely got a look in and were soundly beaten on aggregate shots by 129 to 68.

The best winning margin was on the rink made up of Rob Lamb, Paul Hayman, Pam Thirde and Janet Norman which won 28-9.

There were 13-shot victories for the rinks skipped by Simon Reeson and Gary Bell, while Allan Dent’s rink won 22-10 and Keith Kelly’s rink came through 23-17.

* In the club’s leagues there was no change in the upper reaches of the Evening Fours where each of the top five teams recorded victories.

Leaders Chalkers just scraped through 12-11 against Highlanders to maintain their three-point lead over APS who surged to a 29-6 win over Alford.

Fast Shippers remained a further point adrift after beating Stags 18-8, while Rockset held off Roundheads 18-14, and Blossom Way showed Wayouts the door in a 19-6 scoreline.

* It’s tight in the Ladies’ League where Flyers dropped from first to third after losing 19-6 to Birdies.

This allowed Jaytones to pinch top spot by virtue of shots difference thanks to a 19-8 win over Anglers, while Canaries flew into second place after three shots on the final end gave them a last-gasp 12-11 victory over Follies.

* Vic and Wendy White took over top spot in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs on shots difference thanks to a comfortable 30-5 win against Mary Barker and John Darnborough.

Previous leaders Horace Cope and Mo Brocklesby lost for the first time when beaten 16-15 by Maureen Rice and Geoff Ford.

Bottom pair Jean Dracass and Trevor Craven notched their first points when winning 15-11 against Joan and Peter Hill.

And in Division Three, unbeaten leaders Ian Bertram and Anne Burchell didn’t have a match, allowing Pete and Gill Fletcher to close the gap to two points with a 21-15 win against Gordon and Brenda Clark.

Jeff and Joan Baker remained third after beating Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm 19-9.