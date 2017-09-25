Louth Indoor Bowls Club winter league season opens

The Winter League season began at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week with 12 different leagues and 21 divisions spread across daytime and evening sessions.

Last winter’s Tuesday Mixed Pairs champions Harry Putland and Tina Reeson began the new campaign with a 20-12 defeat against Simon Reeson and Wendy Fernie.

The two newly-promoted pairs were pitted against each other with Paul Radford and June Brougham beating Graham Wood and Eileen Rayner 22-5.

* Simon Reeson then teamed up with Liz Draper in the Australian Open Pairs for a 18-11 win against Mally Hewson and Alan Houghton.

John Williams and Barbara Shufflebotham enjoyed an excellent 14-9 win against Horace Cope and Brenda True.

* In the Morning Triples, Waltham began the defence of their title with a simple 18-8 victory over Webbos, while arch rivals JCB won 22-12 against Doves.

* Friday Mixed Pairs champions Barrie Robinson and Pat Willoughby just survived a tough opening game against Mike Norton and Rachael Stanley by scoring one shot on the final end for a 13-11 win.

Keith and Carol Kelly beat Harry Putland and Brenda True 18-14.

* Ladies League champions Follies won 19-13 against Tyros, while Canaries gave notice of intent by thumping Anglers 28-4.

* APS and Roundheads have both made a good start to their Evening Fours campaign with victories in each of their first three games.

The most recent results saw APS beat Alford 24-7, while Roundheads just managed to win 12-7 against Wayouts.

* New coloured tops seem to have inspired the Squirrels team as they won their opening two games in Division Two of the Afternoon Triples.