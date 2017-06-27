Louth Indoor Bowls: Highgate retain control of triples league

Two more comfortable wins consolidated Highgate Wanderers’ place at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

They submerged Puffins 29-4 and sailed past Matelots 29-7 to open up a five-point lead.

The Jays hopped into second place thanks to victory over previous incumbents Yorkies 16-8 and a simple 22-5 win over Two Plus One.

Yorkies remained in touch by beating Matelots 16-8 to go seven points clear of fourth-placed Mudlarks.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall were beaten for the first time, 16-11, in a tough tussle against Paul Smith and Mike Norton who cut the gap to the leaders to three points.

Dave Warren and Barrie Scott are a point further back in third after they won 19-6 against Pete and Gill Fletcher.

There were no problems in Group B for John Williams and Paul Hayman as they maintained maximum points after a 22-8 win over Chas Dewar and Yvonne Cooper.

They retained their four-point advantage over Fred Bradley and Colin Matthews who beat Wendy Fernie and Richard Tyrell 21-12.

* There was a defeat for Evening Pairs leaders Russ Dent and Deb Castle as they were beaten 18-14 by Terry Cornwall and Barrie Scott.

Their lead is down to one point after Simon Reeson and Pete Neve beat Tony Powell and Jacqui Austin 21-9.

* Family trio Paul and Rachael Stanley with Malcolm Pearce (pictured) won all four of their games to win Alford Bowls Club’s triples tournament.