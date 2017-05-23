Louth Indoor Bowls: It’s tight at the top

Both sections of the Australian Pairs League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club appear to be open contests this summer if early results are anything to go by.

John and Vera Readman top Group A with three victories, but had to work hard for their latest success when coming from 11-6 down to win 14-11 against Martin and Linda Oldfield.

Bernice Culham and Terry Cornwall also have maximum points, but needed two shots on the final end in their most recent game for a last-gasp 13-12 win against Dave Warren and Barrie Scott.

Third-placed Pete and Gill Fletcher just had the edge over Mike Norton and substitute partner Rachael Stanley in a 13-9 win.

The only pair with a faultless record in an evenly-matched Group B is the John Williams/Paul Hayman combination whose latest outing saw them beat closest rivals Derek Blow and June Brougham 18-14.

* Two teams have already opened up a four-point gap in the Morning Triples, with Highgate Wanderers ahead on shots difference thanks to their 29-3 thumping of In A Minute.

They also beat Matelots 18-10, but had to storm back from 10-8 behind. Second-placed Yorkies also had to dig deep to overcome Mudlarks 20-9 after trailing 9-4, but had an easier ride to defeat Wasps 13-5.

* The club is always keen to attract new members of all ages, especially juniors like Daniel (pictured).

People of all shapes and sizes can play bowls and the club has three members who bowl from wheelchairs.

Anyone interested in trying the game can call (01507) 609227 from Tuesday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm. Coaching sessions can be arranged.