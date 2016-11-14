Louth Indoor Bowls: Over 60s make progress in national knockout

Louth Indoor Bowls Club men’s over 60s team reached the second round in their area of the national double rink competition with a convincing 57-17 aggregate shots victory against Horncastle.

With each club playing one rink at home and one away simultaneously, the Louth home rink of Ian Bertram, Mal Hewson, Paul Hayman and Rob Lamb showed no mercy in racking up a 41-8 victory.

At Horncastle, the visiting four of Horace Cope, Harry Putland, Keith Kelly and Tony Musson also came up with a 16-9 win as Louth booked a third round tie with Brough-based North Cave.

* The over 60s men couldn’t quite achieve an aggregate victory in their County League match at home to Lincoln A, losing 90-76.

Both club won two rinks, with the other being drawn, but bigger winning margins for the visitors tipped the result their way.

Louth’s best rink comprised of Colin Smith, Barry Southwell, Horace Cope and Barry Toyn which won 18-13, while George Willoughby, Harry Atkinson, Derek Woodforth and Mike Catlow won 17-14. Lincoln’s wins were by 21-10 and 25-14.

* The Louth ladies had a close battle in their County League match at Dunholme, but eventually lost by just three shots.

Louth won on three rinks, but a heavy defeat on another rink cost them the aggregate result.

* Pick of the results from the club leagues included the battle at the top of the Wednesday/Thursday Morning League where a Square Pegs trio of Geoff Tyler, Neil Castle and Tony Powell beat JCB 20-5 to move to second place.

The result saw JCB slip from first to third as Waltham took over top spot on shots difference with a 28-10 win over Cackerbarrels.

* In the Ladies’ Triples League, Canaries lost for the first time when beaten 19-3 by the Birdies team of Yvonne Cooper, Janice Hexton and Pat Morley.

In the Tuesday Mixed Pairs, Harry Putland and Tina Reeson also suffered a first defeat when they were beaten 16-14 by second-placed Brian and Val Sherry.