Louth indoor bowls: Three-horse race for triples league title

Just one point separates the top three teams in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club with defending champions Yorkies looking slight favourites to retain their title.

They won their only game of the week, beating Otters 17-8 to hang on to a one-point advantage, while second-placed Highgate Wanderers just scraped through 14-12 against Mudlarks. The Jays stayed in touch when winning 17-4 against Puffins.

Triples League action at Louth Indoor Bowls Club EMN-170828-092225002

Highgate then had the chance to pinch top spot, but were beaten 18-11 by Otters for whom Neil and Deb Castle and Linda Oldfield all played well.

The Jays could then have nicked second place, but were held 12-12 by a Matelots trio of David Dickson, Brian Leggett and Janet Mattocks.

* The four qualifiers for the Australian Pairs semi-finals have been decided with the only issue to be settled in the final week’s games being who wins the Group A title.

Paul Smith and Mike Norton have a one-point lead after a tense game saw them win 14-12 against third-placed pair Dave Warren and Barrie Scott who still had hopes of finishing top.

That result saw Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley take second place with a comfortable 31-6 victory over Mo Dewar and Audrey Winn.

Paul Hayman and John Williams head Group B by six points after their 19-7 win against Richard Tyrell and Wendy Fernie.

Second-placed duo Tony Powell and Liz Draper were beaten by the in-form Chas Dewar and Yvonne Cooper, but are still assured of a semi-final spot.

* The Evening Pairs title was clinched by Russ Dent and Deb Castle with a game to spare as they won 24-12 against Tina Reeson and Anne Burchell.