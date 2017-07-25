Louth indoor bowls: Yorkies fight back to take top spot

There were several excellent games affecting both ends of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week.
Leaders Highgate Wanderers have hit a rocky patch and suffered another defeat, 14-13, against Otters for whom Bobbi Mumby-Croft had a good game alongside husband Keith and team-mate Martin Oldfield.
Highgate slipped to second, one point behind Yorkies who recovered from 12-4 down to beat Mudlarks 14-13 thanks to a score of seven and then two shots on the final end.
Third-placed Jays failed to take advantage of Highgate’s loss and remained three points off the top after also losing 14-13 to Matelots’ trio of Janet Mattocks, David Dickson and Brian Leggett.
It was a bad week for Two Plus One who suffered two defeats and slumped to the bottom of the table. They were beaten 13-6 by Wasps and then lost a tight game 11-9 against Matelots.
These results allowed Puffins to climb off the bottom rung thanks to a 15-12 win over Rustics.
* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, the top three duos all won with Paul Smith and Mike Norton retaining their one-point lead thanks to a 16-3 win against Pete and Gill Fletcher, a scoreline which doesn’t reflect the closeness of the game.
Dave Warren and Barrie Scott overcame a slow start to beat Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm 22-10 to stay second on shots difference from Terry Cornwall and Bernice Culham who beat Wendy Porter and Pam Cowling 23-14.
Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce lost ground and were grateful for three shots on the final end to salvage a 13-13 draw with Linda and Martin Oldfield.
* There was an important result in the Evening Pairs where Russ Dent and Deb Castle grabbed a last-gasp victory over Dave Gladding and Ryan O’Connor to open a three-point gap at the top.
The leaders had trailed 15-9, but scored a four and a three over the last two ends to mug their opponents and scrape a 16-15 win.
* Members should ignore any 2017/18 winter fixtures which have appeared on the club website. These are not official releases and are subject to change.
