Louth Indoro Bowls; APS take over at the summit

There were no major surprises from last week’s games at Louth Indoor Bowls Club, with most of the leagues still yet to produce clear leaders.

One important result which did occur came in the Evening Fours League where APS took over at the top thanks to a surprisingly clear 24-7 win against Rockset. The beaten side slipped to fifth.

Fast Shippers and Chalkers are locked together in joint second, a point behind, after they fought out a 10-10 draw, while Roundheads nipped into fourth spot after their 13-13 draw with Highlanders.

At the bottom, the game between the only teams yet to record a point ended with Wayouts beating Questors 15-7.

* In the Ladies’ League, just four points separate all eight teams with Flyers zooming into top spot on shots difference following a comfortable 22-7 win over bottom team Woodentops.

Follies dropped to second after being thumped 18-4 by Jaytones.

* There was no change in the top three places in Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs where Horace Cope and Mo Brocklesby remained a point clear after beating Andrew McMaster and Jean Holdsworth 14-8.

Dave and Lorraine Evans remained second with a 21-7 victory against Peter and Joan Hill, while John Darnborough and Mary Barker stayed level on points with them after just getting the better of Trevor Craven and Jean Dracass by 14-12.

In Division Three, Ian Bertram and Anne Burchell kept their 100 per cent record intact when beating Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm 18-14, while second-placed Pete and Gill Fletcher lost for the first time when beaten 19-11 by John Williams and Joan Foster.

* Tony Musson and Harry Putland continued their perfect run in Division Two of the Australian Pairs with a simple 22-6 win against Tina Reeson and Martin Green.

And over in Division Three, Keith and Carol Kelly also have an unblemished record after winning 29-12 against Pat Morley and Brian Paffey.