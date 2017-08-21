Louth indoro bowls: Yorkies stay top as summit clash ends even

The clash of the top two in the morning triples league at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week saw honours finish even.

Yorkies and Highgate Wanderers battled out a 11-11 draw in the first round of matches, and both teams each won their second games, with Yorkies thumping bottom team Two Plus One 21-6 to hang on to a one-point lead.

Highgate had a tougher game, but came through 20-14 against In A Minute.

Two victories saw The Jays gain a little ground on the top two as they beat Otters 16-4 and then beat Mudlarks 15-6 to move within a point of the leaders.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, Paul Smith and Mike Norton maintained their three-point lead at the top with a steady 19-10 win over Martin and Linda Oldfield.

Dave Warren and Barrie Scott moved into second spot on shots difference after cruising to a 27-4 victory over Mo Dewar and Neil Castle.

Third-placed pair Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley didn’t play, but can regain second spot if they win their catch-up game this week.

In Group B, Paul Hayman and John Williams remain four points clear after beating Marion Rose and Pam Thirde 34-3, while second-placed duo Tony Powell and Liz Draper were thankful for coming good on the final end to win 15-12 against Derek Blow and June Brougham.

* Evening Pairs leaders Russ Dent and Deb Castle weren’t in action, but were happy to see their three-point lead untouched.

Second-placed pair Terry Cornwall and Gill Fletcher lost their way over the final four ends to lose 13-12 against Gary Boswell and Barrie Scott.

John Williams and Dave Stringer could have pinched second spot, but they were edged out 11-9 by Pete Fletcher and June Brougham.