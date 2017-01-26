Louth junior fencer tops national rankings

Fencing ace Sam Blair has maintained his place at the top of the national rankings in the under 15s boys’ category.

As a result of his success, the Cordeaux Academy pupil has been invited to join the England squad in a trip to Poland for an international competition on March 25.

More than 2,000 fencers from 30 countries will be involved, and Sam will be one of 200 global competitors in the under 15s boys’ foil.

The Year 10 student took part in 22 competitions last year, mostly national, to gain a seeding for selection.

Last year he only just made the England squad, but this year was seeded first to guarantee his place.