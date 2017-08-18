Louth motorsport: Sidecar duo take maximum points at Cadwell Park

Sidecar racers Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley took a big step towards defending their British F2 sidecar title with a clinical display at Jevan’s local race track, Cadwell Park.

Jevan, from Louth, is passenger to Cheshire-based driver Pete Founds, and the pair picked up maximum points at Cadwell, as well as the prestigious Steve Norbury Trophy.

Saturday’s free practice went well and following a final check of the Trustland Suzuki, the pair went out and lapped almost two seconds a lap quicker than the opposition.

Peter and Jevan scorched away from the line in race one, leaving the opposition to give chase, and by lap six their lead had increased to 10 seconds over Lee Crawford and Conrad Harrison.

They eased the pace slightly to save the machine for Sunday’s race and crossed the line to take the win and another 25 points.

Sunday’s weather did not look too promising with rain forecast mid-afternoon, but fortunately the sun came out as the sidecar field lined up on the grid.

Pete and Jev lined up on pole as the lights changed to green and they took the lead, but they were chased hard into Coppice Corner with the Lowther brothers, from Scunthorpe, not giving an inch.

As they completed the first lap Pete and Jev piled on the pressure with their relentless pace and had broken clear from the chasing group of five.

The lads went on to the chequered flag to compete a great weekend’s racing and were pleased to chat with local fans and supporters.

They will return to Cadwell for the final round on September 16 and 17.

The team wishes to thank R and Y Motors, Louth Builders Merchants, Waldo Graphics, and Parkinsons Fish and Chips for all of their help in the bid to retain the F2 British Championship.