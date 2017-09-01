Louth Netball Club girls win county league title

Louth Netball Club’s under 12s were jumping for joy after being crowned county champions last week.

The team won the Lincolnshire U12 Summer Netball League after competing in three separate tournaments in Lincoln during the summer.

Playing teams from Horncastle, Sleaford, Lincoln, Washingborough, Skegness, Boston and Grantham, the Louth girls finished top of all three tournaments, and came through undefeated.

* Louth Netball Club are always looking for new players.

They train at the Meridian Leisure Centre on Thursdays, from 5-6pm for seven to 10 years, 6-7pm for 11 to 13 years, 7-8pm for 14 to 16 years, and 8-9pm for over 16s.

For more information, call Carolyn Blackburn on (01507) 654145.