Louth pair earn honours at Lincolnshire Sports Awards

Louth sportsmen were among the winners on a good night for the town at this year’s Lincolnshire Sports Awards.

More than 400 guests from across the county descended on Lincolnshire Showground for the 13th annual edition of the awards.

A fine year was rounded off in style for Stuart Rodgers, the Louth And District Disabled Archery Club’s blind archer, as he named Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Stuart, from Sutton-on-Sea, was overwhelmed by the honour and tried to sidestep the accolade by telling the audience his coach and mentor Rick Smith should be credited with the award.

But his proud coach Rick, standing alongside, responded by calling Stuart an inspiration to coach.

This year he won bronze medals at the British Blind Sport Archery Indoor Championships and European VIAT in Andorra, as well as silver at a European VI Archery Tournament in France.

He was also selected for the World Para-archery Championships.

Champion swimmer Harvey Phillips made it a double for Louth when he picked up the Young Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Harvey was struck down by meningitis when he only was a few months old, leaving him as an amputee through both knees, the right arm below elbow and fingers and thumb of his left-hand.

The 12-year-old, who has ambitions to swim for Team GB and is on the talent pathway with Swim England, became a triple junior national champion in June when he won the 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 150m individual medley in his classification.

Harvey, described as an inspiration to fellow swimmers and coaches his Louth Swimming Club, also performed well at the Lincs ASA County Championships in January and February at his home pool, achieving personal best times.

Bradley Bullas, of Louth Tennis and Sports Centre, also made a shortlist-of-three for the Young Sports Volunteer of the Year award.

Among his many duties at the club, Bradley helps out with taking bookings, stringing racquets, after completing a course this year, coaching, umpiring, stocktaking and also helps in the club shop.

Having only taken up the sport three years ago, he is also been recognised for persuading members and new members to join squads and socials.

On top of all this, Bradley also plays for Louth’s 18 and under AEGON team and men’s doubles teams.