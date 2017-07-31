Louth pipped to East Midlands title by Market Rasen

Have your say

Louth Probus travelled to Market Rasen,venue for the Probus East Midlands Annual Golf Tournament.

As defending champions, the Louth Golf Club team were disappointed to finish second to Market Rasen.

Mike Brader, Bill Evans and Dave Harness were the scoring players, with six of the eight team members aged 80-plus.

Mike finished as individual champion with a great round of 43 points, beating the runner-up by five points.

Ken James won the straightest drive prize.

* Last Thursday, Louth Golf Club’s seniors travelled to take on Market Rasen Golf Club seniors as each team fielded eight pairs of players.

The day was overcast with the threatened rain finally arriving for the last few holes.

The course was in good condition and local knowledge of the greens was a bonus to the Market Rasen team, as is customary for the home side.

There was a mixture of scores, good, bad and indifferent, and this produced a challenging game for both teams with Market Rasen claiming victory by five games to three.