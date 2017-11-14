Louth’s Peter Hickman to bid for Macau GP hat-trick

Peter Hickman will once again team up with eight-time winner Michael Rutter for the 51st edition of the 2017 Macau Grand Prix on Saturday.

Louth rider Hickman came out on top 12 months ago and, having also won in 2015, he’ll be looking to make it a hat-trick.

The 30-year old Lincolnshire rider has had a superb season, winning at the Ulster Grand Prix and picking up the Joey Dunlop Championship at the TT after five podiums.

He also claimed a career-best position of fourth overall in the British Superbike Championship with Smiths Racing, so will go into this weekend’s event as the favourite.

Hickman will be riding his Smiths Racing British Superbike Championship BMW, but in SMT colours for the Macau GP.

Practice for the event takes place on Thursday and Friday ahead of the 12-lap race on Saturday.