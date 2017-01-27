Louth school clinches area swim titles

St Michael’s C of E Primary School swept to a magnificent double victory at the annual Wolds Sports Partnership Aquasplash Gala last week.

The Louth primary school were competing in the event for larger schools, held at the Meridian Centre and went up against Lacey Garden, Kidgate, Market Rasen and Grimoldby.

St Michael's Year 5 and 6 team came through a close battle for top spot EMN-170126-144933002

The St Michael’s Year 5 and 6 team won a closely-fought competition against their nearest rivals, while the Year 3 and 4 team swept all before them to win more convincingly.

In a parallel competition held at the pool for the Coastal Partnership, it was St Andrew’s School from Woodhall Spa who won the Year 3 and 4 competition with Horncastle Primary School winning the Year 5 and 6 event.

St Michael’s and the other winning schools will now progress to the county finals to be held later in the year.