Louth sidecar ace on the podium at Assen

Louth sidecar passenger Jevan Walmsley and driver Pete Founds added to their successful season with a trip to the Cathedral of Speed.

Team Founds 72 made the trip over to the famous Assen circuit, in the Netherlands, to compete in the penultimate round of the BSB Sidecar Championships.

Pete and Jev, who retained their British F2 Championship last month, knew they were going to be up against tough competition with three former world champions and newly-crowned champions Ben and Tom Birchall.

Friday qualifying saw Pete and Jev down in eighth place, and as the only 600cc true F2 outfit on the grid, they made a few changes to gearing ahead of the racing.

Saturday saw brought torrential rain, encouraging Walmsley and Founds who were able to hunt down the more powerful machines from the word go.

They had a race-long dice with John Holden and Pete’s brother Alan before the race was red-flagged two laps from the end.

It gave Team Founds 72 an excellent third place behind the Birchalls and Paivarinta, a great result against the world’s best.

Their last outing of the year will be the British Superbikes meeting at Brands Hatch which will be televised on Eurosport.

Pete and Jev would like to thank R and Y Motors, Louth Building Supplies, Waldo Graphics, and Parkinsons Fish and Chips as well as all of their supporters for their help this year.