Louth sidecar race targets Isle of Man TT dream

Louth sidecar racer Jev Walmsley is hoping to build on last year’s explosive Isle of Man TT debut when they return to motorcycling’s blue riband event next week.

Walmsley and driver Pete Founds finished second in race one 12 months ago in only their first season of competing together.

Jevan and Pete are looking to go one better at the Isle of Man TT EMN-170522-122600002

Team Founds 72 have been given the number six starting place, and having already lapped at close to 113mph, the duo will be hoping to make even greater strides in 2017.

Qualifying starts on Saturday through to the following Friday ahead of the two races on Saturday, June 3 (2pm) and Saturday, June 9 (10.15am).

The pair go into the festival in tip top form, leading the British Formula 2 Sidecar Championship with five wins from the six races, including a double at Donington Park most recently.

Qualifying went according to plan, earning another pole position in an unofficial lap record of 1min 14.570secs, 1.6 seconds faster than their closest rivals, at an average speed of 94.47mph.

Pete and Jev got a great start in race one, but were almost passed by the Ramsdens into Redgrave corner, but Team Founds held it tight and kept the lead which would not be challenged again.

They took the chequered flag more than 10 seconds ahead of runners-up John and Jake Lowther, with the Ramsdens in third.

After heavy overnight rain, the track dried in time for practice ahead of Sunday’s race two, and the sixth of the overall series.

There was no hesitation at the start, as the pair got the holeshot into the first corner and led the 23-strong pack around Redgate.

The Ramsdens were chasing, with the Lowthers also hot on their heels along with Crawford/Farrance and Reeves/Christie.

By lap five, Pete and Jev had a comfortable lead, and they lapped consistently, the only crew to post a sub-1.15min lap time.

The leading bikes were slowed by back markers on laps eight and nine, but a clear lap 10 allowed Jev and Pete to up the pace again, dipping under the outright lap record with a time of 1min 14.636secs.

They cruised over the line to victory, followed by the Lowthers and Ramsdens.

Team Founds 72 were presented with the prestigious Bill Boddice Trophy by nine-time TT winner, Mick Boddice.