Louth sidecar racer makes record-breaking start to British title defence

Louth sidecar passenger Jevan Walmsley and driver Pete Founds made a scorching start to the defence of their British title.

The pair broke lap records and personal bests as they kicked off their British Formula 2 Sidecar Championship campaign with two wins at Oulton Park.

Jev and Pete on their way to an Oulton Park double EMN-171204-173605002

With the revision of the engine rules for this year, allowing tuned engines into the series, it was set to be an interesting first round.

TeamFounds72 had completed some successful pre-season testing at Darley Moor, but without Walmsley so the pair had to use untimed practice sessions on the Friday of race weekend as their shakedown.

But they soon found their rhythm, lapping unofficially at around 1min 51secs, just two seconds off their personal best.

The bike handled well in final free practice, Pete and Jev then set a blistering pace in qualifying, with a pole position lap time of 1min 49.15secs, just five-hundredths of a second outside lap record pace.

Race one started in perfect conditions, and Pete and Jev were side by side with Lee Crawford and Pat Farrance right through to Shell Oils where they squeezed by to gain the lead. Holden and the Ramsdens, meanwhile, were jostling for position behind them.

By the end of the first lap, Pete and Jev had stamped their authority on the race and were one second ahead of the chasing pack.

They then broke the lap record, posting a time of 1min 48.78secs to extend their lead to more than three seconds by lap three.

The race order remained the same, but Pete and Jev went faster again on lap six, setting another record of 1.48.69, and eventually won by more than 13 seconds.

Crawford and Farrance were quickest out the blocks in the second race and led the chasing pack.

But at Lodge, the final corner before the start/finish line, TeamFounds72 made their move and slipped through at the end of the opening lap.

From here on in, it was a similar story, as they extended their lead lap on lap.

Mechanical issues forced out Crawford and Farrance on lap five, with Holden and Cain eventually battling past the Ramsdens to take second place at the flag.

Jev and Pete now turn their attention to Cadwell Park for races three and four.

