Louth Snooker and Billiards: Henry’s Heroes move into top spot

The Louth Snooker League has new leaders in week 17 as Henry’s Heroes replaced Kitchen Solutions at the top of the pile.

A great 10-2 win over their title rivals proved enough with Tom Law, Henry McSpadden, Billy McSpadden and Will Harrison all winning for the hosts.

NT Shaw Citroen moved down to third after they lost 7-5 away to Dales Poultry and Game.

Luke Howard, Dave Coppin and Jez Swaby put the hosts 6-0 up before Brian Greenfield and Lee Blanchard gave the scoreline a more respectable tint.

Moving in to fifth place were Harness and Cooper Joiners after a great 9-3 away success against Top Lads.

Dave Revell, Terry Espin, Andy Dunn and Marsk Storey all won for the Joiners, while Gary Brown pulled two consolation frames back for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Louth Building Supplies also had a fine 9-3 away win against Wilbuck Scaffolding with Tom Williams, Kyle Johnson and Pete Beeton all winning for the visitors.

Sibjon Builders drew 6-6 with J Melton Painters as Graham Evison and Martyn Taylor clinched a draw for the visitors after Steve Kemplay and Tony Melin put frames on the board for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League, ABC Riding Wear remained top despite a 2-1 defeat at home to Naulls and Dales.

Jack Westerby and Phil Marshall won the match for the visitors before Jez Swaby got a frame back for the hosts.

Second-placed Moran Travel could not take advantage as they were also beaten 2-1 by MA Stephensons Autos.

Bob Barnes put the hosts in front only for Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher to clinch victory for the visitors.

Better Luck Next Time sit in third after they had a fine 3-0 home win against Marris Carpets, Ian Winn, Sam Mountain and Dan Blythe all winning for the hosts.