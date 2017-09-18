Louth Snooker and Billiards League: Defending champions make flying start

The first week of the new Louth Snooker League season saw defending champions NT Shaw Citroen open with a 10-2 victory against Louth Building Supplies.

Ian Cook and Brian Greenfield both won, while the other two victories were handed to them as walkovers by their depleted four-man opponents.

Dales Poultry and Game are second after beating J Melton Painters 9-3, with Luke Howard, Andy Varcoe and Dave Coppin all winning for the hosts.

Tied for third are Cons Boys and Warren Team after both enjoyed 7-5 wins.

Cons Boys won at Kitchen Solutions, with Simon Godfrey and Steve Swallow winning for the visitors, and Rod Dodge earning two consolation frames for the hosts.

Warren Team beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services after wins for Ian Winn, Tom Garlick and Warren Smith, with Richard Bruntlett replying and the other two frames conceded by the five-man home team.

Harness and Cooper drew 6-6 with Top Lads after wins from Michael Armstrong and Andy Dunn for the hosts, while Richard Kissane and Ryan Howsam answered back for the visitors.

Louth Travel Centre also drew 6-6 with Sibjon Builders as Ken Simpson, Pete Willoughby and Mark Copeland won for the hosts, and Stan Larter, Bob Barnes and Phil Williamson levelled for the visitors.

* The early Billiards League pacesetters are Moran Travel, Naulls and Dales and MA Stephensons Autos after they all won 2-1.

Moran Travel edged out ABC Riding Wear, with Harry Putland and Bob Strathern winning and Mike Rice pulling one back for the visitors.

Naulls and Dales won at Marris Carpets, with Mark Storey and Jack Westerby on form for the visitors and Mark Parrinder getting a frame for the hosts.

MA Stephensons also won away against Top Lads thanks to Brian Greenfield and Ian Cook, with Matt Chandler replying.