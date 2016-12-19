Louth Snooker League: Kitchen Solutions keep heat on leaders

NT Shaw Citroen after a fine 8-4 retained their place at the top of the Louth Snooker League with a win against Henry’s Hero’s.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing after Henry McSpadden put the home team in front only for Lee Blanchard, Hayden Gavey and Ian Cook to clinch the victory for the visitors.

Kitchen Solutions stay second after they also won 8-4 away against J. Melton Painters, with Craig Young and Russ Howard winning for the away outfit.

Harness and Cooper Joiners are third after beating Dales Poultry and Game 9-3 at home.

Dave Revell, Nick Bailey, Pat O’Reilly and Andy Dunn all won for the hosts before Mark Wilkinson got two consolation frames for the visitors. Sibjon Builders won 7-5 away at Top Lads to go fourth. Sam Mountain put the home team in front and Richard Kissane added two frames, but Dave Johnson, Steve Kemplay and Dan Mountain gave the visitors victory.

In the other game of week 13, Louth Travel Centre drew 6-6 with Louth Building Supplies, Keith Selby putting the hosts in front only for Derek Adlam to reply.

* In Louth Billiards League, ABC Riding Wear remain top after a fine 2-1 win at home to MA Stephensons Autos.

Chris Dixon put the visitors ahead before Terry Espin and Mike Rice clinched the game for the hosts.

Better Luck Next Time stayed second despite a 6-0 defeat against Naulls and Dales as they doubled up their game in hand. Pat O’Reilly, Mark Storey and Phil Marshall won for the visitors.

In the remaining game, Marris Carpets won 2-1 at Moran Travel. John Bartup put the home team in front, but Brian Copeland and Mark Parrinder clinched it for the visitors.