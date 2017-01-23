Louth Snooker League: New leaders Kitchen Solutions find winning recipe

With the leaders NT Shaw Citroen out of action, Kitchen Solutions took over at the top of the Louth Snooker League thanks to a 7-5 victory against Top Lads.

Paul Tumbridge and Rod Dodge both won for the hosts, while Richard Kissane secured his frames for the visitors.

Henry’s Hero’s moved up to third following a 14-10 win as they doubled their game in hand against J. Melton Painters.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as Graham Evison put the hosts in front only for Steve Frankiln and Kevin North to clinch the game for the visitors.

Currently sitting in fifth are Harness and Cooper Joiners after they beat Sibjon Builders 7-5 with Andy Dunn the only difference between the two teams. In the other games of week 16, Wilbuck Scaffolding won 8-4 away at Louth Travel Centre, with Keith Lewington and Simon Godfrey both winning for the visitors.

Louth Building Supplies drew 6-6 with Dales Poultry and Game with Luke Howard putting the visitors in front only for Derek Adlam to answer back for the hosts.

* In the Louth Billiards League ABC Riding Wear remained top after they enjoyed a fine 3-0 away win against Better Luck Next Time.

Kev Fenwick, Terry Espin and Mike Rice all won for the visitors.

Still sitting in second are Moran Travel after they edged out Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Jack Westerby put the visitors in front only for Ray Charlton and John Bartup to hit back for the victorious hosts.

In the other game, MA Stephensons won 2-1 against Marris Carpets with Brian Greenfield and Ian Cook on form for the visitors, and Brian Copeland securing a frame for the home team.