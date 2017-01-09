Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw extend lead

NT Shaw Citroen continue to lead the way after 14 weeks of the Louth Snooker League after another fine 8-4 home win against Louth Travel Centre.

Lee Blanchard, Malc Dixon and Gavin Godfrey all won for the hosts, while Brian Copeland secured two consolation frames for the visitors.

Harness and Cooper Joiners moved into second place at the expense of Kitchen Solutions whom they defeated 8-4, with Pat O’Reilly and Nick Bailey both been the victors.

Top Lads moved into fourth position after they drew 6-6 at Louth Building Supplies.

Pete Beeton, Tom Williams and Dan Parkes all won for the hosts, but Will Blythe, Sam Mountain and Matt Chandler responded for the visitors to level the game.

Sibjon Builders slipped to fifth after their 9-3 home defeat to Henry’s Hero’s.

Bob Barnes put the hosts in front only for Warren Smith, Tom Garlick, Eddie Osio and Billy McSpadden to hit back for the visitors.

In the week’s other game, Wilbuck Scaffolding drew 6-6 at home with Dales Poultry and Game.

Craig Shaw and Dave Coppin gave the visitors the lead only for Graham Wilson and Sean Fieldsend to level the game for the home team.

* In the Louth Billiards League, leaders ABC Riding Wear lost 3-0 at Marris Carpets, with Pete Beeton, Brian Copeland and Mark Parinder all hitting form for the hosts.

Moran Travel are tied for second after they dispatched Better Luck Next Time 3-0 with John Bartup, Ray Charlton and Harry Putland all winning.

Elsewhere, MA Stephensons Autos edged out Marris Carpets 2-1. Pat O’Reilly put the visitors in front only for Lee Cook and Hayden Gavey to nick the spoils for the hosts.