Louth Snooker League: Top Lads see off nearest rivals

Week four of the Louth Jubilee Snooker Knockout sees Top Lads lead the Town and Country group after pipping second-placed NT Shaw Citroen 7-5.

Dan Blythe and Richard Kissane both won for the hosts only for Lee Cook to get two frames back for the visitors.

Sibjon Builders remain third after they defeated Henry’s Hero’s 9-3 with Stan Larter, Steve Kemplay, Dan Mountain and Tony Melin all hitting form before Warren Smith pulled two consolation frames back for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Louth Building Supplies drew 6-6 with Louth Travel Centre as Ryan Howson and Tony Byrne won for the hosts before Keith Selby and Ray Beszant replied for the visitors.

In the Conservative Club group, Harness and Cooper Joiners became joint leaders after they beat previous top dogs Kitchen Solutions 8-4.

Dave Revell, Pat O’Reilly and Terry Espin all won, while Chris Dalton claimed two consolation frames back.

Dales Poultry and Game beat J Melton Painters 10-2 despite Steve Taylor putting the visitors in front. Frames for Kev Fenwick, Craig Shaw, Luke Howard, Phil Marshall and Mark Wilkinson helped the hosts fight back.

* In the Billiards Knock-out, the new leaders are MA Stephensons Autos after they beat Better Luck Next Time, Lee Cook, Ian Cook and Hayden Gavey all winning.

ABC Riding Wear are joint second with Moran Travel whom they beat 3-0 thanks to Terry Espin, Jez Swaby and Mike Rice.

Naulls and Dales also won 3-0, beating Marris Carpets, with Andy Dunn, Phil Marshall and Pat O’Reilly all on form.