Louth swimmers make a splash

Louth Swimmimg Club looked back on a successful 12 mionths at their Club Championships Presentatation Night at the Town Hall.

A capacity crowd filled the ballroom for the event which was organised by team manager Sarah Richardson and Matthew Clarke supported by the club coaches, officials and poolside assistants.

Club chairman Bob Wells compered the evening, and thanked all the poolside team for their passion and commitment and everyone involved in the club’s continued progression.

Presentations were organised by Sarah and Tracy Robinson and made by the coaching staff, Mayor of Louth Eileen Ballard, and club founder Liz Prestwood.

New head coach Kate Thompson also gave her thoughts and vision for the club’s future.

The year produced a staggering amount of personal best times and new or improved county qualifying times.

This year the event was sponsored by Louth Town Council and several tables were individually sponsored by Chris Heywood, Duncan and Topliss, Stevenson Autos, Gas Solve, Kevis and Jenny Carter.

Club Championships 2016 (top points winners) –

9/u Boys: Edward Patterson; 9/u Girls: Grace Twilton; 10/11yr Boys: Reuben Heywood; 10/11yr Girls: Phoebe Payne; 12/13yr Boys: Thomas Scott; 12/13yr Girls: Harriett Rowden-Jones; 14/15yr Boys: William Thompson; 14/15yr Girls: Paige Kelly; 16/over Boys: William McIntyre; 16/over Girls: Sofie Schneider. Most PBs: Phoebe and Reuben Heywood.

Fastest Boy 2016 (400m freestyle): William McIntyre. Fastest Girl 2016 (400m freestyle): Sofie Schneider

Special Awards -

Most Improved (Skills): Olivia Anstey (Colour Graphix). Most Improved (Development): Casey Cleaver (GJ Drew and Partner). Most Improved (Performance): Thomas Scott (Wells Family).

Works Hard (Skills): Lucy Houseman (Sandy Bell). Works Hard (Development): Eliza Barton/Ruby Waring (Nottingham Shield). Works Hard (Performance): Isobel Leggate (Scaman Trophy).

Bridge Mcfarland Best Newcomer: Effie Kennedy/Harry Milne. Prestwood Most Promising Swimmer: Harvey Phillips.

Haywood Club Coaches Award: Libby Doubleday.

Memorial Shield Swimming Personality (Skills)*: Olivia Anstey (Polly Sheard). Swimming Personality (Development)*: Solomon Willmington (Rose Stanhope Shield). Swimming Performance*: Bryony Plaskitt (Steve Armstrong Shield)

Best All Round Junior Swimmer (12 Yrs and Under): Phoebe Payne (New Conoco Trophy). Best All Round Senior Swimmer (13yrs and Over): Will Mcintyre (New Conoco Trophy).

Russ Gardner Masters Award*: Hugh Pinder. Adam Mohammed Seniors Award*: Ben Edison. Lsc Club Award*: Charles Cooper.

Club captains/vice-captains for 2017 –

Girls’ captain: Sofie Schneider; Girls’ senior vice-captain: Alysia Goodwin; Girls’ junior vice-captain: Indigo Wilmington. Boys’ captain: Owen Hall; Boys’ vice-captain: Sam Abdalla.

* nominated by peers